Spectrum/Olive Freeman, a resident of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Family, friends and staff at the center recognized her special day Dec. 10, 1918, with visits, balloons and more. Freeman also chatted via FaceTime with family members who live out of state. In addition, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass presented her with a proclamation for the milestone. Freeman is shown above with CNA Kia Crandell during the festivities. Courtesy of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center less Spectrum/Olive Freeman, a resident of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Family, friends and staff at the center recognized her special ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close 100 years! 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Olive Freeman, a resident of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Family, friends and staff at the center recognized her special day Dec. 10, 1918, with visits, balloons and more. Freeman also chatted via FaceTime with family members who live out of state. In addition, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass presented her with a proclamation for the milestone. Freeman is shown above with, from left to right, Jeanine Lee, Donald Lee and Mayor Bass. For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com