Sunday, December 30 News
News

100 years!

on
  Olive Freeman, a resident of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Family, friends and staff at the center recognized her special day Dec. 10, 1918, with visits, balloons and more. Freeman also chatted via FaceTime with family members who live out of state. In addition, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass presented her with a proclamation for the milestone. Freeman is shown above with CNA Kia Crandell during the festivities.

    Spectrum/Olive Freeman, a resident of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Family, friends and staff at the center recognized her special day Dec. 10, 1918, with visits, balloons and more. Freeman also chatted via FaceTime with family members who live out of state. In addition, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass presented her with a proclamation for the milestone. Freeman is shown above with CNA Kia Crandell during the festivities. Courtesy of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center

    Spectrum/Olive Freeman, a resident of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Family, friends and staff at the center recognized her special

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Spectrum/Olive Freeman, a resident of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Family, friends and staff at the center recognized her special day Dec. 10, 1918, with visits, balloons and more. Freeman also chatted via FaceTime with family members who live out of state. In addition, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass presented her with a proclamation for the milestone. Freeman is shown above with CNA Kia Crandell during the festivities. Courtesy of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center

Spectrum/Olive Freeman, a resident of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Family, friends and staff at the center recognized her special

Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo

Olive Freeman, a resident of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Family, friends and staff at the center recognized her special day Dec. 10, 1918, with visits, balloons and more. Freeman also chatted via FaceTime with family members who live out of state. In addition, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass presented her with a proclamation for the milestone. Freeman is shown above with, from left to right, Jeanine Lee, Donald Lee and Mayor Bass.

