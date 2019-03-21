‘A Day in the Life’ set in Warren

Warren Historical Society and Joseph Jude Brien’s Arts Workshop will co-host “Warren, March 24, 1813 - A Day in the Life” March 24 at 2 p.m.

The narrative and hands-on experience will trace a day in the life of a Warren family during the War of 1812, including experience of traditional lost arts from wood-working to food preparation.

The event will include refreshments and will be held at the Warren Community Hub at 4 Cornwall Road, a pop-up community gathering space showcasing the town and its organizations, sponsored by the Northwest Hills Council of Governments.

For more information, email warrenhistorian@hotmail.com.