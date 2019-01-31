Search 
Wed Jan 30 2019

Wednesday, January 30 News
News

A derby day

  Zachary Bergemann, 7, a Wolf, and his sister Mackenzie, also 7, watch anxiously as his car is checked in at the start of the derby. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times / Spectrum

    Zachary Bergemann, 7, a Wolf, and his sister Mackenzie, also 7, watch anxiously as his car is checked in at the start of the derby.

    Zachary Bergemann, 7, a Wolf, and his sister Mackenzie, also 7, watch anxiously as his car is checked in at the start of the derby.

    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Zachary Bergemann, 7, a Wolf, and his sister Mackenzie, also 7, watch anxiously as his car is checked in at the start of the derby.

Zachary Bergemann, 7, a Wolf, and his sister Mackenzie, also 7, watch anxiously as his car is checked in at the start of the derby.

Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Cub Scout Pack 467 in New Milford held its annual pinewood derby Jan. 19 at the John Pettibone Community Center. Following races for each Cub Scout level, as well as siblings, awards were presented. For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com.

