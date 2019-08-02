Search 
Fri Aug 2 2019

Friday, August 2 News
News

A good ol’ fair

    Albert Early Jr. and Grace Panetta proudly greet their peers as they make their way to the stage for the opening ceremony.

    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Albert Early Jr. and Grace Panetta proudly greet their peers as they make their way to the stage for the opening ceremony.

The Village Green in New Milford was bustling with activity July 26-27 during the 52nd annual Village Fair Days, sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce. The two-day event featured live entertainment, bingo, bouncy houses, a food court and more than 150 vendor and community booths. In addition, a king and queen were crowned during the opening ceremony, and a kids’ fun run, an 8-Mile Road Race and 5K and a pie-eating contest were offered. For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com.

