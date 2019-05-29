ASAP! announces top students for writers celebration

ASAP! in Washington has announced the top selected young writers for its 2019 Celebration of Young Writers.

ASAP! received 260 submissions from more than 60 schools across the state.

Below are the top 10 selections from each level.

For elementary school, Michael Copen, Fiona Foulois, Bianka Laufer and Faith Theisen of Washington Montessori School; Leeann Dickens and Aiden Southworth of Pearson School in Winsted; Ty Gavallas of Judson Elementary School in Watertown; Scarlett Ivey of Burnham School in Bridgewater; Jasey McArthur of Children’s Community School in Waterbury; and Maeve Moura of Center School in Litchfield.

For middle school, Julianna Chronakos of Whisconier Middle School in Brookfield, Jane Copploa of Broadview Middle School in Danbury, Abigail Curtiss, Sophia Gabriele, Riley Southard and Jenna Sobek of Litchfield Middle School; Ella Djilani of Rogers Park Middle School in Danbury; Kyle Galvin of Har-Bur Middle School in Burlington; Maya Roldan of Bethel Middle School; and Leala Torres of Great Oak Middle School in Oxford.

For high school, Luke Aubin of William H. Hall High School in West Hartford, Augustus Coffey of Chase Collegiate School in Waterbury, Joshua Kahn of Greenwich High School, Katherine Klemme of North Branford High School, Satil Moni of New Milford High School, Gabrielle Pomeroy, Elaina Stumpf and Harlequin Sullivan of Shepaug Valley High School in Washington; Ava Roberts, Reina Sasaki of Greenwich High School; and anonymous.

The Celebration of Young Writers was established with the help of Ellen and Frank McCourt, Ann and Denis Leary, and Susanna Salk as a way of encouraging a love of writing.

A Celebration of Young Writers event where all 30 selected students will read their pieces will be announced.

Of the top selections four students will be featured June 1 at “One Night Only,” ASAP! celebration of 20 years, a special event hosted by Congresswomen Jahana Hayes at The Gunnery in Washington.