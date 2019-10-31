Abstract artist’s work to be showcased

Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery will open an exhibit of recent paintings by colorist and New York City based contemporary abstract artist Steven Miller, with a reception Nov. 2 from noon to 2 p.m. The show will run through Dec. 14.

Miller, who maintains studios in New York City and in Litchfield County, often travels outside of the country and is influenced by the various international cultures he encounters.

He works in oils on canvas in combination with images inspired by nature. He works in a series of paintings, usually working on two to three at a time.

The Wykeham Road library is open Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 860-868-7586.