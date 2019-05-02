Accordion program slated at Hodge Library

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will present a talk and mini-concert with author Angelo Paul Ramunni, who will discuss his book “Accordion Stories from the Heart,” May 5 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Hodge Memorial Library & Museum at 4 North St.

Founder of the New England Accordion Connection and Museum Co. in Canaan, Ramunni will share stories from his new book. He will also perform a number of accordion songs and answer questions.

Books will be available to purchase and be signed.

“Accordion Stories from the Heart,” which is 143 pages, features photos and insights into stories involving accordions from around the world.

Ramunni’s privately-operated New England Accordion Connection & Museum Company showcases over 500-plus accordions, as well as a studio where he repairs, buys and sells hand-crafted accordions.

He also offers for sale over 10,000 pieces of sheet music and accordion-related books.