A large American flag draped across the north side of Main Street in New Milford last Friday paid tribute to Ronald J. Adams of New Milford. Adams, 71, died Nov. 29. A large American flag draped across the north side of Main Street in New Milford last Friday paid tribute to Ronald J. Adams of New Milford. Adams, 71, died Nov. 29. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Adams honored last Friday 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

A large American flag draped across the north side of Main Street in New Milford last Friday paid tribute to Ronald J. Adams of New Milford.

Adams, 71, died Nov. 29 at his home, surrounded by his wife, Barbara, family and friends.

Firefighters from Water Witch Hose Co. #2 in New Milford and Newtown fire department hung the flag between New Milford’s Tower 25 and Newtown’s Truck 14 from the crossover near the bandstand to Church Street for Adam’s funeral procession.

A member of Iron Works Local #40, Adams had been of the construction of the World Trade Center.

After 9/11, Adams stepped up and was part of the rescue/recovery efforts, which contributed to his disease.