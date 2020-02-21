Adult Ed courses to start this week

New Milford Adult Ed has announced upcoming classes.

They will include CAN training starting Feb. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m.; landscaping do’s and don’ts Feb. 24 from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.; explore reflexology Feb. 25 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Tai Chi Feb. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.; healing with your chakra system starting Feb. 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.; and the “M” technique (relaxation techniques for the hands and feet) Feb. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

All classes will be held at New Milford High School, with the exception of the landscaping course, at 388 Danbury Road.