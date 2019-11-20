Search 
Wed Nov 20 2019

Wednesday, November 20
Agriscience tour slated at Shepaug

The Region 12 Building Committee will host a tour for the Shepaug Valley School Agriscience and Science Labs Renovation/Construction Project on Nov. 23 from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Shepaug campus is located at 159 South St.

The groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 9, 2018, kickstarted the construction phase of Shepaug’s building project.

The build is scheduled for completion in January 2020.

The tour will give the community a peak into what has been completed to date and the experience Shepaug is able to provide students in the fields of science and agriscience.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for April 2020.

“We cannot hold back our excitement for the building and new agriscience program,” said Superintendent Megan Bennett. “We want to share the progress and accomplishments with the community in advance of the ribbon cutting in April.”

