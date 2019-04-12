‘Air Is All Around Us’ set in Kent

The Kent Conservation Commission will sponsor an educational, environmentally-themed program at the Kent Memorial Library April 17 at 10:30 at the Main Street library.

Carol Franken Ed.D., the vice chairman of KCC, will present the program, “Air Is All Aroud Us,” designed for children in pre-K through grade 3.

Participants will do a hands-on construction activity, watch scientific demonstrations and learn the importance of keeping our air clean and the role of plants in our atmosphere. They will go home with a small plant to care for.

Franken is a retired science and environmental educator who spent her career as a teacher and later an administrator for the New York City Department of Education.

Her doctoral degree from Columbia Teachers College is in instructional technology.

Franken is also an avid gardener. She and her husband Tom, an artist, are longtime residents of South Kent.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required by calling 860-927-3761.