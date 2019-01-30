Actor/activist James Cromwell addresses protesters near the Cricket Valley Energy Center on Saturday in Dover Plains, NY. Cranes used for the construction of the center can be seen in the background. Actor/activist James Cromwell addresses protesters near the Cricket Valley Energy Center on Saturday in Dover Plains, NY. Cranes used for the construction of the center can be seen in the background. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Air monitoring to start in Kent for anticipated power plant 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

KENT — When a natural-gas power plant comes online next year on the New York border, Connecticut residents will know exactly how it’s impacting their air quality.

An air monitoring station was just installed at Kent School so that it can establish a baseline of air quality before Cricket Valley Energy Center comes online in 2020.

The controversial plant is in Dover Plains, N.Y., about five miles from Kent School.

Some residents in New York and Connecticut have protested its approval, citing environmental and health concerns for those living closest to it. A group called STOP Cricket Valley held a protest Saturday, where actor and activist James Cromwell spoke.

The new monitoring station at Kent School, along with several satellite stations in the area, will analyze air samples to track the pollutants in the air.

This will help residents and environmentalists ensure the plant is not worsening Connecticut’s air and provide evidence to stop or rectify the plant’s operations if it is. Cricket Valley is expected to produce 1,110-megawatts of energy.

“We have bad air from Ohio that reaches us, so why wouldn’t the bad air from Cricket Valley reach us?” said Wendy Murphy, of the Western Connecticut Clean Air Action, a group of residents dedicated to protecting the air.

The region’s topography and microclimates have been a concern for many area residents and what that will mean for how the plant’s emissions settle. There are hills and mountain ranges, as well as valleys and bodies of water.

Cricket Valley is expected to produce carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, sulfur dioxide, sulfuric acid and carbon dioxide. These amounts are within the federal and New York approved limits.

By installing the monitoring station now, the group will be able to see how it reacts to different wind patterns before the plant’s operations begin.

WCCAA formed in July after residents learned the plant was being built. The group has always decided to use a scientific approach for the plant, while other opposition groups have taken more of a legal or protest approach, including when four New York protesters were arrested after chaining themselves to a tractor to prevent equipment from getting to the facility.

A growing network

WCCA, along with Kent School and other environmental organizations decided to purchase a monitoring station and create a network of satellite stations after the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it couldn’t add a station due to costs, staffing and that the preliminary reports showed the impacts would largely be southwest of the plant in New York. DEEP already has monitoring stations 18 and 26 miles away in Cornwall and Thomaston.

The group selected a station from Aeroqual, which is considered to be an emerging superior technology that is much cheaper than the state equipment.

