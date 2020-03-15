Albertson to discuss presidential campaigns

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a program, “Synopsis of a U.S. Presidential Campaign,” April 2 at 6:30 p.m

Historian, professor and author Mark Albertson will deliver the lecture at the library on Wykeham Road.

The presidential campaign process in the United States is one of the most complex, lengthy, and expensive in the world.

Every four years, presidential candidates compete in a series of competitions months before the general election in a race to win the presidency.

Albertson will explore such topics as the U.S. Constitutional requirements for presidential candidates, the nominating process, the lack of checks and balances in this process, debates, primaries and caucuses, running mates, national conventions and so much more.

Albertson is the historical research editor at Army Aviation magazine and is the historian for the Army Aviation Association of America.

He has authored several books, including “USS Connecticut: Constitution State Battleship,” “They’ll Have to Follow You!: The Triumph of the Great White Fleet” and “On History.”

He is working on the second of a two-volume history of Army Aviation.

He teaches as an adjunct at Norwalk Community College on the topics such as World War I, World War II, Vietnam, Iraq, The American Empire, the Nazi Revolution and Jihad.

An avid speaker, Albertson travels widely throughout Connecticut presenting topics of history and current events in a variety of venues.

In May 2005, Albertson was presented with a General Assembly Citation by both houses of Congress in Hartford for his efforts in commemorating the centennial of Battleship Connecticut.

The program is free and open to the public, but registration is requested by calling 860-868-7586.