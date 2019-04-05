Aleksinas to be guest at meeting

New Preston Women’s Club will hold its next general meeting April 18 at the Community House, 27 Church St.

The meeting will include a happy half-hour at 6:30 p.m., followed by at 7 p.m. business meeting and a program with Elizabeth D. Aleksinas, owner of Bramasole Yoga and Fitness in Morris, who will present “The Power of a Quiet Mind.”

Aleksinas is a yoga teacher, healer, fitness coach, motivational speaker, author, and a wife and mother who has more than 30 years of experience as a transformational steward.

Members meet the third Thursday of the month from September through May. New members from surrounding communities are welcome.

For more information, call Jane Moore at 860-868-7022.