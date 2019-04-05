Search 
Fri Apr 5 2019

Friday, April 5 News
News

Aleksinas to be guest at meeting

on

New Preston Women’s Club will hold its next general meeting April 18 at the Community House, 27 Church St.

The meeting will include a happy half-hour at 6:30 p.m., followed by at 7 p.m. business meeting and a program with Elizabeth D. Aleksinas, owner of Bramasole Yoga and Fitness in Morris, who will present “The Power of a Quiet Mind.”

Aleksinas is a yoga teacher, healer, fitness coach, motivational speaker, author, and a wife and mother who has more than 30 years of experience as a transformational steward.

Members meet the third Thursday of the month from September through May. New members from surrounding communities are welcome.

For more information, call Jane Moore at 860-868-7022.

loading