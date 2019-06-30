Search 
Sunday, June 30 News
News

All about plants

on
  • The St. Francis Women’s Guild in New Milford recently held a Mother’s Day plant sale. Among those present for the event were, from left to right, in front, Phyllis Gonch and Suzanne Moros, and in back, Ann Coppola, Ellen Cote, Joanne Lillis and Adrienne Coppola. Photo: Courtesy Of Barbara Clark / The News-Times Contributed

    The St. Francis Women’s Guild in New Milford recently held a Mother’s Day plant sale. Among those present for the event were, from left to right, in front, Phyllis Gonch and Suzanne Moros, and in back, Ann Coppola, Ellen Cote, Joanne Lillis and Adrienne Coppola.

The St. Francis Women’s Guild in New Milford recently held a Mother’s Day plant sale. Among those present for the event were, from left to right, in front, Phyllis Gonch and Suzanne Moros, and in back, Ann Coppola, Ellen Cote, Joanne Lillis and Adrienne Coppola.

The St. Francis Women’s Guild in New Milford recently held a Mother’s Day plant sale. Among those present for the event were, from left to right, in front, Phyllis Gonch and Suzanne Moros, and in back, Ann Coppola, Ellen Cote, Joanne Lillis and Adrienne Coppola.

loading