Search 
Wed Feb 20 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, February 20 News
News

All about the chocolate!

on
  • Colorful chocolate cupcakes and other sweet treats were among the offerings at the annual event. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times / Spectrum

    Colorful chocolate cupcakes and other sweet treats were among the offerings at the annual event.

    Colorful chocolate cupcakes and other sweet treats were among the offerings at the annual event.

    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 10

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 10

Colorful chocolate cupcakes and other sweet treats were among the offerings at the annual event.

Colorful chocolate cupcakes and other sweet treats were among the offerings at the annual event.

Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Chocolate enthusiasts recently flocked to Kent Center School for the 24th annual Kent Chocolate Fest. The event, which serves as the school’s primary scholarship fund benefit event, offered patrons a chance to sample a variety of sweet chocolate treats for $5 per plate. Several local businesses and organizations also contributed treats and offered crafts. For more photos, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com.

loading