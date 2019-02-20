Colorful chocolate cupcakes and other sweet treats were among the offerings at the annual event. Colorful chocolate cupcakes and other sweet treats were among the offerings at the annual event. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close All about the chocolate! 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

Chocolate enthusiasts recently flocked to Kent Center School for the 24th annual Kent Chocolate Fest. The event, which serves as the school’s primary scholarship fund benefit event, offered patrons a chance to sample a variety of sweet chocolate treats for $5 per plate. Several local businesses and organizations also contributed treats and offered crafts. For more photos, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com.