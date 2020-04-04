Spectrum/Parking spaces are filled and people are out and about dining at restaurants and attending various activities in downtown New Milford on a typical Saturday night. Things look different now that the coronavirus has spread across the globe. People are sheltering at home. Above is town hall, with a positive message. March 28, 2020 less Spectrum/Parking spaces are filled and people are out and about dining at restaurants and attending various activities in downtown New Milford on a typical Saturday night. Things look different now that the ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close All is silent 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Parking spaces are filled and people are out and about dining at restaurants and attending various activities in downtown New Milford on a typical Saturday night. Things look different now that the coronavirus has spread across the globe. People are sheltering at home, as evident in this photo taken last Saturday looking out at the crossover on the Village Green and down Bank Street. For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com.