Sat Apr 4 2020

Saturday, April 4 News
News

All is silent

    Spectrum/Parking spaces are filled and people are out and about dining at restaurants and attending various activities in downtown New Milford on a typical Saturday night. Things look different now that the coronavirus has spread across the globe. People are sheltering at home. Above is town hall, with a positive message. March 28, 2020

    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Parking spaces are filled and people are out and about dining at restaurants and attending various activities in downtown New Milford on a typical Saturday night. Things look different now that the coronavirus has spread across the globe. People are sheltering at home, as evident in this photo taken last Saturday looking out at the crossover on the Village Green and down Bank Street. For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com.

