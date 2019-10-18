Search 
Fri Oct 18 2019

Friday, October 18 News
News

Alzheimer’s activisits to visit library

|on 

Sherman Library in Sherman Center will present a program, “Leading the Way through Alzheimer’s,” with guest speakers Geri and James Taylor, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.

Geri, a woman facing Alzheimer’s disease who views her experience in a different light, and her husband will share how she was able to face her diagnosis without shame and cope with the changes - helping others in a similar situation live with dignity while being inspired.

The Taylors are Alzheimer’s activists and nationally noted speakers.

They have become leading spokespersons for the disease and have spoken in the U.S., England and Switzerland. Geri’s inspirational story was featured in The New York Times.

For more information, call 860-354-2455.

