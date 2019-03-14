New Milford Community Ambulance members Larry Tripp, who has been with the department for 17 years, talks with fellow 20-year member Carl Kuczko during the organization’s annual dinner at Candlewood Inn in Brookfield. less New Milford Community Ambulance members Larry Tripp, who has been with the department for 17 years, talks with fellow 20-year member Carl Kuczko during the organization’s annual dinner at Candlewood Inn in ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Ambulance group holds annual dinner 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

New Milford Community Ambulance recently held its annual dinner at the Candlewood Inn in Brookfield. The event featured a cocktail hour, dinner, an awards presentation and dancing.

During the awards presentation, several members were recognized for their years of service. They include Ryan Delaney (10 years), Jack Oxton (15 years), Carol Kuczko and Susan DuBois (20 years), Pete Johnson (25 years), Bob Dumas (35 years) and George Buckbee (65 years).

Several members were also recognized for responding to 100 or more calls in 2018. They are Ryan Delaney, Jim Donaghy, Sandy Hanrahan, Donna Hespe, Kara Linder, Kayla MacInnis and Ashley Piper. Lastly, Valerie Adams, driver director, received the Bruce Nearing Award, given to an individual who displays exceptional teamwork and dedication to the organization.