Animal grooming services expand into local daycare, boarding facilities

A Muddy Paw Grooming Salon in New Milford will soon offer a full menu of grooming services at two local daycare and boarding centers.

Jasmin Cruz, COO of the centers, said Shannon Powell, owner of A Muddy Paw, will provide services at Unleashed in New Milford and Furry Friends Daycare and Boarding in Danbury.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with A Muddy Paw Grooming Salon,” Cruz said.

“Shannon and her team bring years of professional experience that will accommodate our clients five days a week at both locations,” she said.

“Working with another young businesswoman like Shannon not only strengthens our companies but enables us to better serve our communities and clients, “she added.

Full-service grooming will be offered at both daycare and boarding facilities.

Services include shampoo and paw wax treatment to those all-important finishing touches.

Two groomers will be available at both locations.

Appointments can be made online or by phone.

“What an opportunity to be teaming up with a business professional who is equally passionate about animals and their well-being,” Powell said.

“I love animals and so does Jasmin, so expanding our mutually successful businesses to care for them and provide services for their owners is a dream come true.”

Unleased and Furry Friends both offer daycare and boarding seven days a week.

“The staff gets to know them, personally, face to jowl … how to handle, care for them without their owners,” Cruz said.

All owners are emailed daily pet report cards that include photos, notes from staff and feeding reports, according to Cruz.

“We also offer a Pet Taxi Service, and a resource list of animal professionals including trainers, vets and Holistic practitioners,” she added.

“And now we have a full-service salon for our client’s convenience,” she concluded.

Cruz, who is certified in pet CPR and first aid, launched a pet sitting and dog walking service before purchasing Unleashed Doggie Daycare in 2019.

“My life has literally gone to the dogs and I love it,” she said.

A resident of New Milford and proud pet owner, she manages both Unleashed and Furry Friends.

Powell is equally passionate about animals and their well-being.

“I love animals, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” she said. “I am so touched and troubled by what is happening in Australia.”

A Brookfielder, she purchased the The Muddy Paw three years ago and moved to New Milford to be closer to her clientele and passion.

‘Hopefully, Jasmin and I will change the ageold adage to women’s best friend at A Muddy Paw, Furry Friends and Unleashed,” she said.

Unleashed is located at 90 Danbury Road in New Milford. For more information, visit www.unleasheddaycare.com or call 860-799-7979. Furry Friends is located at 298 White St. in Danbury. For more information, visit www.furryfriendsdanbury

.com or call 203-798-1759. Appointments may be made online or by phone.