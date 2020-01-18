Spectrum/Water Witch Hose Co. #2 in New Milford held its annual dinner Jan. 10, 2020 at the Candlewood Inn in Brookfield. The event featured dinner, awards and reports, and dancing and music. Above are Pearl and Robert Carlson. less Spectrum/Water Witch Hose Co. #2 in New Milford held its annual dinner Jan. 10, 2020 at the Candlewood Inn in Brookfield. The event featured dinner, awards and reports, and dancing and music. Above are Pearl ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Annual dinner 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

Water Witch Hose Co. #2 in New Milford held its annual dinner Saturday at Candlewood Inn in Brookfield. The evening opened with a cocktail hour and continued with a welcome by president Bill Byrd, the presentation of reports, milestone anniversary pins and the Chief’s Award, and dinner and dancing. In addition, new officers were introduced. They are Chief Richard Squires Jr., First Assistant Chief Ed Noonan, Second Assistant Chief Kurt Elsessor, Captain Brian Bollard, First Lieutenant Sean Delaney, Second Lieutenant Lee Titus, President Bill Byrd, Secretary Dean Newkirk and Treasurer Lyn Miller. For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com.