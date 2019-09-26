Antique machinery fest set in Kent

The Connecticut Antique Machinery Museum will hold its 35th annual fall festival, a celebration of the machinery, Sept. 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Offerings will include displays of giant steam engines, a steam locomotive, gas engines and farm tractors, including those that are part of CAMA’s collection of steam- and gas-powered machinery.

Vendors will also be on site to sell a variety of old machinery, engines and tools.

CAMA’s museum campus contains not just the largest collection of operating industrial steam engines in the state, but also separate collections devoted to large and small internal combustion engines, farm tractors and agricultural machinery, a narrow gauge railroad featuring Hawaii Railway Co. #5, a restored and operational 1925 steam locomotive, the CT Museum of Mining and Mineral Science, the historic Cream Hill Agricultural School, an operating blacksmith shop, and an operating sawmill exhibit.

There are 12 buildings on eight acres.

For more information, call the museum on Kent Road (Route 7 North) at 860-927-0050.