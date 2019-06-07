Apostolic group to hold activities

The First Apostolic Gathering of New Milford Inc. is offering several activities.

Morning Glory worship service will take place weekly on Sundays from 8 to 9:30 a.m., followed by Christian education at 9:45 and worship from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with future gatherings June 9, 16 and 23 (none June 30).

Mid-week worship, including refreshments and BYOB lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Biblical counseling from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m., will be held Wednesdays, with future gatherings June 12, 19 and 26.

An evening prayer gathering will be offered the second and fourth Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., with future gatherings June 14 and 28.

The events will be held at 25 Church St., unless otherwise noted.

For more information, call Priscilla Black at 203-431-9768 or email pblack35@comcast.net using “First Apostolic Gathering” in the subject line.