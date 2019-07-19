Search 
Fri Jul 19 2019

Friday, July 19 News
Apostolic group to hold activities

The First Apostolic Gathering of New Milford Inc. is offering several activities.

Morning Glory worship service will take place weekly on Sundays from 8 to 9:30 a.m., followed by Christian education at 9:45 and worship from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with future gatherings July 21 and 28.

Mid-week worship, including refreshments and BYOB lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Biblical counseling from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m., will be held Wednesdays, with future gatherings July 24 and 31.

An evening prayer gathering will be offered the second and fourth Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., with future gatherings July 26.

The events will be held at 25 Church St., unless otherwise noted.

For more information, call Priscilla Black at 203-431-9768 or email pblack35@comcast.net using “First Apostolic Gathering” in the subject line.

