Apple grower explores pollination in the orchard

Generally speaking, apple trees need one another.

There are a few which are able to self-pollinate, but these are rare.

The same variety cannot pollinate another of the same variety.

This is why companion trees blooming at the same, or approximate, time are planted nearby.

Synchronous blooms assures pollen is available to fertilize the other varieties of apple.

The apple genome

Apples and humans are heterozygotic.

Apples are more complex, genetically, than humans.

Apple pollen provides 17 chromosomes, the apples ovum 17, with a 57,000 genome count.

The human chromosome and genome count is 46 and 30,000, respectively. Both are diploids.

When apples are cross pollinated, occasionally nature combines three and four strands of chromosomes.

The blossoms of triploid and tetraploid apples are sterile and require the pollen from two different diploids in order to pollinate the blossoms.

The Mutsu, known as the Crispin in the United States, is a triploid.

It was bred in Japan and introduced there in 1937. It was introduced to North America in 1948.

The actual cross pollination, probably, took place 20 years earlier crossing the pollen of a Golden Delicious (M) with the ovum of an Indo (F).

The fruit it produces is enormous, which is why you would want to plant a Mutsu / Crispin, or any other triploid, or tetraploid, apple tree in your orchard.

Sterile trees do tend to be biennial bearing, producing every other year, but with two other diploid trees nearby, you have trees that will bearing annually.

Apple pollinators

So, its late mid-spring. Sunrise and sunset are further and further apart.

Ideally, the weather is warmer. More often than not, the weather is on the cool side, rainy, maybe misty.

The European honey bee is not native. Since it did not evolve here it is not particularly well suited to our environment.

Honeybees do not fly in cool, wet, weather conditions. If we relied on them to pollinate the orchard, there would be a poor harvest.

Fortunately, there are very capable native bees which will work rain, or shine.

Introducing the Blue Orchard Mason Bee - Osmia lingaria

Sometimes just called BOB, for Blue Mason Bee, is a very busy bee.

It is native and will work in the cool, wet late April - early May conditions. They are solitary. Males and females live apart, but nearby.

Mason bees live in the tiny holes of rotting trees and fence posts emerging in spring first mating, then pollinating apple blossoms.

The fertilized females gather pollen to for the next generation of emerging larvae to eat. Each tunnel is long enough for the deposit of five to eight eggs with the furthest being an egg which will be a female.

Biologists believe this is nature’s way of assuring there will always be females to perpetuate the species and, that if the mud plugged entrance is breached, that the loss of a male, or two, or three, is an acceptable loss.

Read Full Article