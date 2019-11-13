Search 
Wed Nov 13 2019

News
News

Appleyard retires from Klemm

Klemm Real Estate, which has offices throughout the Litchfield Hills, has announced longtime agent James Appleyard has retired after 28 years as a senior sales associate at the agency.

Early on Appleyard specialized in rentals and was instrumental in the formation of the Klemm Rentals.

During his career with Klemm, he sold the Birches Inn, the Inn on Lake Waramaug and numerous large country properties in Roxbury, Washington, Warren and Kent, among others.

“It is with great admiration that we say goodbye to Jim,” said Graham Klemm. “We wish him all the best in a much earned retirement. He will always be welcomed with open arms.”

loading