Applications accepted for Washington homes

The Washington Community Housing Trust has announced it is offering two homes for sale in Washington.

A four-bedroom, two bath totally renovated farm house at 181 New Milford Turnpike for $220,000 and a newly constructed three-bedroom, two bath cape located at 73 Mygatt Road.for $160,000.

The Vincent Farm Home Ownership Project mirrors similar successful home ownership programs that have been adopted in Cornwall, Kent, Wolcott and Litchfield.

Both WCHT properties are now available for sale to households meeting the project’s income guidelines determined by the Connecticut Department of Housing.

The Vincent Farmhouse at 181 New Milford Turnpike is for a household size of one person and cannot exceed a gross income of $70,630.

This limit increases with family size, so a family of four could have income not exceeding $100,900.

The home at 67 Mygatt Road is for a household size of one person and cannot exceed a gross income of $40,680.

This limit increases with family size, so a family of four could have income not exceeding $58,080.

The Vincent Farm Homeownership Program was designed for qualified moderate income households in order to provide an affordable homeownership opportunity for qualified buyers in the community at large and to help the Town of Washington maintain a diverse population based on age and income.

Those interested in purchasing one of the homes must complete an application form that can be requested by email at bfairbairn@ehmchm.org or by mailing a request to Washington Community Housing Trust, Inc., P.O. Box 1231, Washington, CT 06793.