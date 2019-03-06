Tim Chan, project manager with O&G Industries, looks at plans for the new agriscience academy at Shepaug Valley School in the new multi-purpose room in Washington. Tim Chan, project manager with O&G Industries, looks at plans for the new agriscience academy at Shepaug Valley School in the new multi-purpose room in Washington. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Applications for new Shepaug agriscience academy exceeds expectations 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON — Construction crews have been bustling around the old auto and woodwork shops at Shepaug Valley School, transforming it into what will soon be the food lab — just one of many new programs coming to the school as part of the long-discussed agriscience academy.

Region 12 officials have finalized a list of accepted students for the new school, which is set to open in the fall, although students’ home districts are still fine-tuning the actual number of kids they’ll send as they see how it will affect their budgets and what the courses will look like.

Transitioning from their current participation in the agriscience program at Nonnewaug High School in Woodbury to Shepaug is also factoring into how many students they send to each program.

“It’s a new program,” Region 12 Superintendent Megan Bennett said. “We recognize there are a lot of moving parts.”

Bennett said they received 75 total applications, which exceeded expectations.

More Information Number of students accepted for the agriscience program Newtown: 4 New Milford: 16 New Fairfield: 2 Danbury: 15 Brookfield: 9 Region 12: 24 Sherman: 4 Other: 1 Danbury

Under the program, area students will be able to learn about agriculture with a STEM focus, which includes science, technology, engineering and math. The program will offer courses in food sciences, plants, animal care, veterinary sciences and other tech programs.

The accepted class

The original plan was to have 35 freshmen in the first class but Bennett said they expanded that to 45 freshmen and added seven sophomore seats for the first cohort.

The school will eventually have 139 students, a figure set by the state and reduced from the original 226 student projection. Bennett said they will build to it as they continually welcome new freshmen classes, adding that if the 45 student cap is manageable then that will be the new benchmark.

Region 12 is planning to send 24 students. New Milford is the next highest with 16 accepted, followed by Danbury at 15, Brookfield at 9 and four from Newtown and Sherman each (see fact box, Page S8). Bethel never committed to the project.

Brookfield Superintendent John Barile said the students currently at Nonnewaug will finish their program there and the new classes will start at Shepaug beginning with this eighth-grade class. The district usually sends two to three students per grade.

In Danbury, seven have been accepted and the rest are on the wait list, said Joe Martino, Danbury Schools’ finance director.

Like the other districts, Danbury’s agriscience students already at Nonnewaug will finish there and the new students will start at Shepaug.

New Fairfield has the least students accepted, with only two on the list. That district’s superintendent, Pat Cosentino, was the Region 12 superintendent who championed the agriscience program coming to the district. She could not be reached for comment.

Home districts

The New Milford Board of Education recently discussed the district’s share at a meeting. The town budgeted for 20 agriscience students, but said the plan is to continue to send 12 to Nonnewaug’s program and eight to Shepaug, eventually phasing all of the students to Shepaug in four years.

