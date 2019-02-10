Applications for scholarships now available

Following are some of the scholarship funds currently accepting applications from students in Greater New Milford this year.

Harris Family Scholarship at Connecticut Community Foundation: Deadline: March 15. Open to high school seniors or current or returning college students pursuing college study in an agricultural field. Now open to students in any of the 21 towns in the foundation’s service area in Greater Waterbury and the Litchfield Hills. Scholarship established by the Harris children and the New Milford Farmland and Forest Preservation Committee from donations given in memory of Vivian and George G. Harris, longtime New Milford farmers and agriculture proponents. Apply by using the “special scholarship” form at www.conncf.org/apply-for-scholarships/.

Greater New Milford Board of Realtors’ Jay Solomon Memorial Scholarship: Deadline: April 10. Open to high school seniors who reside in New Milford, Sherman, Kent, Roxbury, Bridgewater, Washington and Warren. Applications available at guidance offices and at www.gnmbr.com.

Roxbury scholarships: Deadline: April 22. Open to those who are Roxbury who have been accepted into an undergraduate or graduate program at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or state approved school for trade instruction or special occupational training that offers a degree or certification. Part-time students with extenuating circumstances will be considered. Applications available at town hall, Minor Memorial Library, the guidance office at SVS and online at www.roxburyscholarshipfoundation.com. For more information, email roxburyscholarshipfoundation@gmail.com. Applications must be returned to Roxbury Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 106, Roxbury, CT 06783.

To have a scholarship listed, mail or drop the information off to Deborah Rose at The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 45B Main St., New Milford, CT 06776; fax it to 860-350-6794; or email drose@newstimes.com.