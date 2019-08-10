Search 
Sat Aug 10 2019

Saturday, August 10 News
Applications for scholarships now available

on

Following are some of the scholarship funds currently accepting applications from students in Greater New Milford this year.

Rosemarie “Mimi” Burkhardt memorial continuing education scholarship: Deadline: Aug. 15. Offered by the Gaylordsville Historical Society. Applicant must live in Gaylordsville and have applied and been accepted in a continuing education program. Acceptable programs are not limited to college classes but also include adult education courses, vocational training, retraining programs, enrichment classes or other career enrichment programs. Applications available at Gaylordsville Post Office and by calling 860-354-8239. Applications are due by Aug. 15 and must be mailed to The Gaylordsville Historical Society, Rosemarie “Mimi” Burkhardt Scholarship,P.O. Box 25, Gaylordsville, CT 06755.

To have a scholarship listed, mail or drop the information off to Deborah Rose at The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 45B Main St., New Milford, CT 06776; fax it to 860-350-6794; or email drose@newstimes.com.

