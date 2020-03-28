Applications for scholarships now available

Following are some of the scholarship funds currently accepting applications from students in Greater New Milford this year.

Warren Historical Society scholarship: Deadline: May 1. Two $1,000 scholarships available for college-bound seniors or the home-schooled equivalent. Must be from Warren. Forms available at www.warrencthistoricalsociety.org. For more information, email warrenhistorian@hotmail.com.

Roger Sherman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship: Deadline: May 1. Open to New Milford High School seniors who will graduate this year and plan to go to college. Applications available through Naviance or by emailing merryall@sbcglobal.net.

