Applications for scholarships now available

Following are some of the scholarship funds currently accepting applications from students in Greater New Milford this year.

The Greater New Milford Film Festival Scholarship: Deadline: May 15. Open to students who are planning on pursuing a career in the field of motion pictures arts and sciences. Students must be in good standing and be either enrolled in or accepted into an accredited program to be eligible for the award. Application can be found on the Bank Street Movie Theater website under “Around Town & Events” and on the Greater New Milford Film Festival Facebook page.

Greater New Milford Board of Realtors Scholarship: Deadline: May 18. Must include letter from guidance counselor. For more information and an application, visit www.gnmbr.com.

