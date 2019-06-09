Appreciates ‘generous support’ for penny auction

To the Editor:

The New Milford Senior Citizens Advisory Board and the senior center would like to thank all who attended our penny auction May 18.

Your participation made our event a great success, and everyone seemed to have a good time.

We want to give a big thank you to the volunteers who gave their time and energy to help us out.

A special thanks to Geno and JoAnn Calarco who volunteered, organized and handled all the food during the event.

A warm thank you to Girl Scout Troop 40267 who did a fantastic job delivering the meals to the tables and then later helped bring the penny auction items to the winners.

We also want to thank Deborah Rose, editor of The Spectrum, who posted our news release about the penny auction.

All the proceeds from the penny auction will go to the seniors for activities, events and programs throughout the year.

Again, thank you all for attending. Your generous support to the seniors is greatly appreciated.

Marie Crawford

Secretary

New Milford Senior Citizens Advisory Board