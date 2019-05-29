Appreciates help that made fundraiser a ‘success’

To the Editor:

The Wheels Program of Greater New Milford, Inc. would like to thank the New Milford community for making our second annual breakfast fundraiser a success.

Donations from Nicholas/Tobin Insurance, Mitchell Fuel, Warwick Insurance Agency and the 60-plus guests were matched by The Connecticut Community Foundation.

Tickets purchased by Union Savings Bank for their employees helped with our fundraising as well.

These local merchants donated items for our drawing baskets: BevMax Liquors, Dagwoods Restaurant, Iron Rail Restaurant, LaNoce’s Gourmet Market, Levine Automotive, Nutmeg Oils, Robert’s Automotive and TheatreWorks of New Milford.

Flowers donated by Agriventures Agway were a featured part of the table centerpieces.

The Youth Agency did a wonderful job preparing breakfast at The Maxx with help from a donation of bacon from Omaha Beef in Danbury.

Wheels will be providing donation-based rides to seniors and citizens with disabilities to their non-emergency medical appointments for a long time to come, thanks to all involved.

Thea Gruber

Program coordinator