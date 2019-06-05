The New Milford Town Clerk’s Office has announced the winner of the 2019-20 “Coolest Canine” contest. The winner is Luna Dempster, who received the #1 dog tag for the 2019-20 year. The New Milford Town Clerk’s Office has announced the winner of the 2019-20 “Coolest Canine” contest. The winner is Luna Dempster, who received the #1 dog tag for the 2019-20 year. Photo: Courtesy Of New Milford Town Clerk’s Office Photo: Courtesy Of New Milford Town Clerk’s Office Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘Appreciates’ support of ‘Coolest Canine’ contest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

The New Milford Town Clerk’s Office would like to thank all of the people who participated in the 2019 “Coolest Canine” contest, with the winner receiving registration as dog tag #1 for the year.

This year was the sixth annual contest, with hopes that every year more families with dogs will participate.

We asked for help from the community to donate dog or cat items, or money to buy such items, for the New Milford Social Service Department.

We collect generous donations for families with pets.

A special thanks to local stores, pet groomers’ and local veterinarian office’s for helping to promote the contest and raise awareness about the donations.

Also, thank you to the New Milford Spectrum for providing information about the contest and following up with a photo of the winner, Luna.

Our office appreciates the community being so generous toward pets that are in need and participating in a fun contest.

Noreen H. Prichard

Town Clerk