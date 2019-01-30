Appreciates ‘support’ of luminaries event

To the Editor:

The VFW Post 1672 and Auxiliary in New Milford wish to thank all those who helped to support our auxiliary’s 2018 fall Luminaries for Veterans program.

Our thanks to UB Litchfield LLC, J&J Printing, The Spectrum, New Milford Senior Center, St. Paul's Church in Brookfield, the patrons of Walmart and Stop & Shop, members of Scout Troop 432 in New Milford, Girl Scout Troop 40377 in Newtown, St. Rose Church in Newtown, all those who promoted the sale with their time and/or publicity help, and all those who purchased luminaries or donated over $300 to our Buddy Poppy Relief Fund in support of our veterans and military men and women.

Because of your help, we raised more than $1,200 in luminary sales for veterans in crisis and their families locally, in the state and nationwide, and the VFW military members Unmet Needs programs.

Thank you for your support for our veterans and those who are serving in our military.

Pat Brought

Luminary Program Chairman

VFW Post 1672 Auxiliary