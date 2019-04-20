Search 
Saturday, April 20 News
April oil changes to aid animal rescue group

on

Clover Ridge Farm Sanctuary, Inc. in New Milford, has announced it is the recipient of Affordable Automotive Giving Back Program for the month of April.

For every oil change this month, the business will donate $5 to the non-profit organization.

At the end of the month, they will calculate the amount of oil change services and contact the farm to present the check.

Affordable Automotive is owned by a husband and wife, Dimitri and Rose.

Affordable Automotive is located at 32 Executive Drive, New Milford. Appointments can be scheduled through their website at www.affordableautomotive.com or by calling 860-354-2266.

The farm is a 501c3 non-profit animal rescue in Connecticut whose mission is to bring homeless, abused, senior, hospice, neglected, or otherwise at-risk animals to safety and let them live out their lives on the farm.

In addition to our permanent residents, the farm also utilizes a system of foster homes to house all the animals in its care until they can be adopted into safe, loving forever homes.

For more information, contact Clover Ridge Farm Sanctuary Inc. at P.O. Box 2053, New Milford, CT 06776 or lori@cloverridge.org.

