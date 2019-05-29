Argues state doesn’t need increased or new taxes

To the Editor:

I moved to Connecticut in 1999, since at that time it was a much better state than New York. However, this beautiful state is going to pot in a hand basket, and quickly.

People and businesses are moving out of state because it is getting harder and harder to live here due to our Democratic leaders imposing new taxes on us and increasing the taxes we already have.

Instead of trying to cut spending wherever possible, their solution is to tax the hardworking people.

The proposed Paid Family Leave Bill, which was passed by the State Senate and sits on the governor’s desk, would be funded by a payroll tax of 0.5 percent.

If that isn’t enough, the Commissioner of Labor can increase the tax to be deducted from the payroll.

Also, why do the taxpayers have to supplement the teachers’ pension?

In both cases, they are Connecticut employees and they are not in the employ of the taxpayers.

I thought Governor Malloy was bad, but Governor Lamont is worse. They are both wealthy and they do not care about the general public.

The American Revolution was fought because the British were heavily taxing the colonists, thus the phrase “Taxation without representation.”

With this premise in mind, one recent morning I placed a telephone call to the governor’s office to protest my outrage in increased taxes and new taxes, and one of his aides asked me, “What taxes?” My reply was, “Taxes in general.”

The aide told me the governor was reducing the gas tax. At that point, I responded, “Big deal,” and he hung up on me.

Elected officials are in office to work for the people, and not the other way around.

Fran DeSimone