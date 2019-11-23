Arion Singing Society sets events

The Arion Singing Society has announced its upcoming events.

The organization’s annual Christkindlemarkt will be held Dec. 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Danbury Museum and Historical Society at 43 Main St., Danbury.

New members and singers are welcome.

The event will feature handmade items crafted by members, raffle prizes, traditional baked goods, fresh greens and wreaths, and cemetery boxes.

A Christmas concert is planned for Dec. 14 from 2 to 5 p.m. at New Fairfield Senior Center and a member holiday party is set for Dec. 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Danbury Museum and Historical Society.