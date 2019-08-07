Art Walk on tap in New Milford

The New Milford Commission on the Arts will hold an Art Walk downtown Aug. 10 from noon to 5 p.m.

The free event, to be held rain or shine in downtown New Milford, will feature 20 fine artists and artisans demonstrating their work, dancing, as well as performances by FineLine Theater Arts dancers, choreographed by Angelina Prip.

In addition, patrons are welcome to shop the downtown businesses and restaurants.

Also, a free concert featuring the Jay Willie Blues Band will also be held at the bandstand that evening at 7:30 p.m.

The Art Walk will feature a variety of artists demonstrating and selling their work in mediums such as painting, drawing, fine metalsmithing (jewelry and other), glass arts, photography, three-dimensional work and many others.

Among the participating artists will be Diane Dubreuil, Lori Meehan and Christina Maschke.

“It’s an exciting way to showcase local talent and businesses in the beautiful setting of our historic town,” said Linda McMillan, chairperson of the walk.

Attendees can pick up maps for the Art Walk that include the day’s activities and where to find them, as well as information about local treasures, including permanent art collections and art of interest in the town of New Milford, near the bandstand on the Green.

The New Milford Art Walk began in 2014 and has grown since then. This year it is hosted by the New Milford Commission on the Arts, which has been a part of town since 1977, and helps fund, advise on, encourage and promote artistic and culture activities in town.

For more information, email newmilfordarts@gmail.com.