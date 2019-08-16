Search 
Art exhibit
Art exhibit

  Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow through August. It features oils, mixed media and marble papers. For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937. Above is "Monomoy Light."

    Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow through August. It features oils, mixed media and marble papers. For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937. Above is “Monomoy Light.”

    Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow through August. It features oils, mixed media and marble papers. For more information, call the 62 Main St. South

Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow through August. It features oils, mixed media and marble papers. For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937. Above is “Monomoy Light.”

Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow through August. It features oils, mixed media and marble papers. For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937. Above is “Monomoy Light.”

