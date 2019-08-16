Art exhibit

-
Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow through August. It features oils, mixed media and marble papers. For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937. Above is “Monomoy Light.” less
Photo: Courtesy Of Burnham Library
