Art quilts display under way

The Stairwell Gallery at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington is presenting a show featuring art quilts designed and sewn by Danbury quilt artist Norma Schlager through Jan. 5.

Most of her work features her own hand-dyed fabrics, surface design and extensive free-motion machine quilting.

The library will open a new collection of mixed media works by Lori Barker Jan. 12 with a reception from noon to 2 p.m. The show will run through Feb. 23.

“The work is about the poetry that lives beneath the surface of things,” Barker said. “This is where paper, paint, wood, fabric, metal and images come alive creating an altered world.”

Barker has exhibited her award-winning art in many New England venues.

She is a former teacher and graduate of Southern Connecticut State University, with further studies at Savannah College of Art and Design, Bennington College and Omega Institute.

For more information, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.

