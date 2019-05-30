Arts center announces programs

Merryall Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer a variety of events this season.

Offerings will include “Love is for the Birds: A Cabaret” with Alan Clark and Connie Pachl June 1 at 8 p.m. ($20); a concert with Nick Petrone June 8 at 8 p.m. ($25); a show with Mrs. Smith June 15 at 8 p.m. ($25); drag queen bingo June 22 at 7:30 p.m. ($20); and music by Cross Purpose July 12 at 8 p.m. ($10).

The June performances are in recognition of Gay Pride Month.

For more information and tickets, visit www.merryallcenter.org or call 860-354-7264.