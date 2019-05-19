Search 
Sun May 19 2019

Sunday, May 19 News
News

Arts center to kick off season

on

Merryall Center for the Arts in New Milford will kick off the 2019 season with musical program with the Berkshire Jazz Orchestra May 25 at 8 p.m.

The concert will feature music by Hoagy Carmichael, Phil Woods, Stan Kenton, Woody Herman and others. Vocalist Jan Maki will perform standards from the American Song Book.

The band, under the direction of Chip Zellner, is made up of a 17-piece ensemble that maintains the tradition of jazz orchestra featuring many soloists from within each section.

Among the group of musicians are educators, college students and arrangers.

Tickets are $20 and can be obtained by visiting www.merryallcenter.org.

Future offerings this season will include “Love is for the Birds: A Cabaret” with Alan Clark and Connie Pachl June 1 at 8 p.m. ($20); a concert with Nick Petrone June 8 at 8 p.m. ($25); a show with Mrs. Smith June 15 at 8 p.m. ($25); drag queen bingo June 22 at 7:30 p.m. ($20); and music by Cross Purpose July 12 at 8 p.m. ($10).

The June performances are in recognition of Gay Pride Month.

For more information and tickets, visit www.merryallcenter.org or call 860-354-7264.

