Trinity Lutheran Church in New Milford will be open on Ash Wednesday Feb. 26 for prayer and meditation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition, ashes will be available from 7 to 8 a.m. and at 7 p.m.

A Holy Eucharist service will be held at 7 p.m. with homily skits. A soup supper will be held at 6 p.m. at the 107 Kent Road church.