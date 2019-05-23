Asparagus festival set at farm

The White Silo Farm & Winery in Sherman will hold its 12th annual asparagus festival May 25-26 from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

The menu will feature six dishes prepared with the farm’s fresh-picked asparagus: bacon, asparagus and tomato sandwich with basil aioli; Asian asparagus salad; roasted asparagus with sous vide poached egg and mustard sauce; parmesan asparagus fries with lemony sun dried tomato aioli; maple balsamic roasted asparagus with cranberries, pepitas and feta cheese; and asparagus gelato.

Live music will be provided by the Hummingbirds May 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. and Marty Meyer May 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Children and dogs are welcome at the 32 Route 37 East farm.