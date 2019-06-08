Author Walker to visit Gunn library

International best-selling author Wendy Walker will discuss and sign copies of her latest suspense novel, “The Night Before,” June 18 at 6 p.m. at Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington.

Told in dual timelines—the night before and the day after—the book is the story about family loyalty, obsession, and what happens when the desire for love spins out of control.

Walker is the author of the national and international bestsellers “All Is Not Forgotten” and “Emma in the Night.”

She has sold rights to her books in 23 languages as well as film and television options.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.