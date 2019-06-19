Award winners

Hilary Criollo, owner of Hopkins Vineyard in Warren, second from right, and Rebecca Eddy, agriculture marketing and inspection representative with Connecticut Farm Wine Development Council, second from left, recently each received the 2019 Connecticut Tourism Award for Tourism Partners of the Year. The awards were presented at the annual Connecticut Conference on Tourism May 8, 2019. Criollo is vice president of the Connecticut Vineyard and Winery Association. Eddy has led the marketing for the Connecticut Farm Wine Development Council’s popular “Passport to Connecticut Farm Wineries” program since 2014. Together, these individuals and organizations drive visitation and sales to Connecticut wineries, and support the state’s overall economy. Eddy and Criollo are shown above with, from left to right, Randy Fiveash, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, David Kooris, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, and Bryan Hurlburt, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.