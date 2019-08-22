BBQ on tap at Roxbury church

Roxbury Congregational Church at 24 Church St. will hold its annual beef barbecue Aug. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The menu will include barbecued roast beef, a baked potato, locally grown corn-on-the-cob, the church’s recipe for cole slaw, bread, salad, ice cream sundaes, homemade cookies and beverages.

The BBQ has been a church tradition for more than 50 years.

To-go dinners will be available.

Admission is $17 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and $5 for children under 10, with tickets available at the church and at the door.