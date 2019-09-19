Search 
Wed Sep 18 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, September 18 News
News

Bands competition set at NMHS

on

New Milford High School Marching Band and Color Guard will hold its annual USBands home competition Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Route 7 school.

US Bands serves as a competitive circuit for scholastic band programs nationwide and prides itself in providing world-class performance venues and the best adjudication in the marching arts to thousands of students each year.

More than 700 high schools will participate in USBands events this fall.

The home competition will feature performances from NMHS’ award-winning marching band and color guard, as well as other schools from the surrounding area in Connecticut and New York.

The music and pageantry will be judged.

Admission is $12 for adults and $7 for students and senior citizens.

Food and refreshments will be offered.

loading